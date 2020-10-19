“Story of Plastic” Virtual Screening and Panel Discussion







This 2019 film takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it (watch the trailer on YouTube) (https://youtu.be/37PDwW0c1so).





Experts from Recology, the City of Shoreline, and Zero Waste Washington will debrief key themes from the film and discuss how we can address the plastic waste crisis and create a waste-free world, from everyday consumer choices to systemic, legislative solutions.



The panel discussion will run from 11:00am -12:00pm on Saturday, November 4, 2020.

Participants will receive the link to view the film on their own up to three days prior to the event. Register for this Zoom event to receive a link to view the film for free prior to the event: http://bit.ly/plasticshoreline













