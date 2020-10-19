Letter to the Editor: New trees do not equal mature trees
New trees do not equal mature trees Recently, the City sent out a press release, stating that it was in the process of planting 62 new street trees on the east side of Shoreline. Shoreline spent $11K of its Tree Fund to plant 62 new street trees. It further states that "[t]he trees are Zelkova and Norwegian Sunset Maples, which are known for their fall colors”. According to the 2019 ROW Street Tree List, these are large and median trees, respectively, but not native to Pacific Northwest. Why isn’t the City planting native trees or evergreens? In June 2020, the City paid for and received a Climate Impacts and Resiliency Study from Cascadia Consulting Group and Herrera Environmental Consultants. The Study stated in Appendix B, Recommended Resilience Strategies, that evergreen trees would improve water quality and catchment for stormwater, as well as increase carbon sequestration. They may not be as “pretty” as Norwegian Sunset Maple, but evergreen trees certainly contribute more to a healthy environment. The Study further recommends planting “additional native tree, or native tree cultivars / hybrids to support local habitat, fauna, and flora, and increase native canopy cover.”
Shoreline’s new street tree planting and replacement program cannot be considered a solution for removing existing mature trees in Shoreline. It is important to protect all of our tall trees as well as plant new trees. To summarize, I recommend everyone read a recent online article entitled “US cities are losing 36 million trees a year. Here's why it matters and how you can stop it.” https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/20/health/iyw-cities-losing-36-million-trees-how-to-help-trnd/index.html
Susanne Tsoming
Shoreline
