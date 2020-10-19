LFP Rotarians glean a truckload of apples to help fight local hunger

Monday, October 19, 2020

LFP ROTARIANS in action to support food insecurity in our community’s harvestagainsthunger.org


Harvest Against Hunger (formerly Rotary First Harvest) connects farmers, truckers, volunteers and food banks to reduce hunger and food waste by bringing surplus food from farmers to cities.

LFP Rotary volunteers traveled to Cashmere, Washington to box up apples from a local farm and bring them home to area food banks.

We filled 30 maxi bins, which is equal to 40 wooden bins - a full truckload of apples!

Join us for the fun of it... our weekly gathering is Wednesday 7:45am. We welcome guests...
RSVP robinleeroat@gmail.com

--Robin Roat



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
