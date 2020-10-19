LFP Rotarians glean a truckload of apples to help fight local hunger
Monday, October 19, 2020
harvestagainsthunger.org
Harvest Against Hunger (formerly Rotary First Harvest) connects farmers, truckers, volunteers and food banks to reduce hunger and food waste by bringing surplus food from farmers to cities.
LFP Rotary volunteers traveled to Cashmere, Washington to box up apples from a local farm and bring them home to area food banks.
Join us for the fun of it... our weekly gathering is Wednesday 7:45am. We welcome guests...
RSVP robinleeroat@gmail.com
--Robin Roat
We filled 30 maxi bins, which is equal to 40 wooden bins - a full truckload of apples!
