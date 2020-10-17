Shoreline Parks board to consider names for new parks at meeting Oct 22

Saturday, October 17, 2020


Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99130066543
Date: Thursday 10/22/2020 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Agenda Highlights
  • Director's Report
  • Park Naming Recommendations
  • Strategic Priorities - Cultural Services and Public Art Follow-Up Discussion

Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]
(available the Friday before the meeting)

Comment on Agenda Items

About the PRCS/Tree Board



