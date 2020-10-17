Shoreline Parks board to consider names for new parks at meeting Oct 22
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99130066543
Date: Thursday 10/22/2020 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Agenda Highlights
- Director's Report
- Park Naming Recommendations
- Strategic Priorities - Cultural Services and Public Art Follow-Up Discussion
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]
(available the Friday before the meeting)
Comment on Agenda Items
About the PRCS/Tree Board
0 comments:
Post a Comment