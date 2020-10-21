Senior Center Tele Café: Coping with COVID-19
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Senior Center Tele Café
Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 2pm
Coping with COVID-19
Ellie Valda, our mental health counselor and Giddiany Romero, our social worker, are here to support this community. We know the pandemic has been stressful and increased isolation in the senior community.
With the upcoming holidays, elections, and other current events, a lot is happening in our world right now. These two are prepared to discuss how to combat negative feelings in a challenging time.
Check out what's coming the rest of October
October 28 John Hibbs (Dr. Dahlia), dahlia lover and physician-supervisor of the Bastyr Senior Clinic at SL-LFP Senior Center, returns as our guest to share information and ideas for fall and winter dahlia care. John will talk about taking care of your dahlia tubers for the winter, whether you take them out of the ground or leave them in, and winter soil care.
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: October 21st, 2:00pm
- Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
- Password: senior2020
Check out what's coming the rest of October
October 28 John Hibbs (Dr. Dahlia), dahlia lover and physician-supervisor of the Bastyr Senior Clinic at SL-LFP Senior Center, returns as our guest to share information and ideas for fall and winter dahlia care. John will talk about taking care of your dahlia tubers for the winter, whether you take them out of the ground or leave them in, and winter soil care.
0 comments:
Post a Comment