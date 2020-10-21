Senior Center Tele Café: Coping with COVID-19

Senior Center Tele Café

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: October 21st, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2020

