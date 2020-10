Case updates October 19, 2020; reduce the impact of staying indoors

“As COVID-19 activity intensifies, it’s incredibly important that we all take precautions to reduce the impact of seasonal changes like spending more time indoors,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman.





“We must be especially careful to avoid gathering in groups inside, including with family and friends outside of our immediate household.











Case updates October 18, 2020



United States

cases 8,188,585 - 60,061 cases since yesterday

deaths 219,499 - 513 deaths since yesterday

"That includes limiting group size, gathering outside or improving ventilation inside, cleaning and washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings (including inside our homes) and staying over six feet apart.”

Washington state - *DOH does not report deaths on the weekend

cases 99,150 - 489 since yesterday

hospitalizations 8,124 - 47 since yesterday

deaths* 2,282 - 24 since last report

King county

cases 25,367 - 98 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,508 - 10 since yesterday

deaths 785 - 0 since yesterday



Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 640 - 1 since yesterday

hospitalizations 107 - 1 new

deaths 64 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 74 - 0 since yesterday

hospitalizations 4 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new - 13,569 (2018)