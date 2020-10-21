Wanted: Shoreline volunteers to serve as non-law enforcement community reps for police deadly force investigations
Washington’s Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act requires that an independent investigation team (IIT) investigate any use of deadly force by a police officer when it results in death, substantial bodily harm, or great bodily harm. The goal is to enhance accountability and increase trust between law enforcement and the community.
The IIT will consist of a team of qualified and certified law enforcement investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives (Community Representatives). The City Manager will work with the King County Sheriff’s Office to appoint up to ten individuals to a roster. If an independent investigation is required, individuals will be selected from the roster to serve on the IIT that meet background and conflict-of-interest requirements. The IIT will operate independently of any involved agency to conduct the investigations.
The IIT will conduct the investigation in the same manner as a criminal investigation. State law requires that the investigation be completely separate from the involved agency. Enabling community members to assess whether the investigation process is conducted in a trustworthy manner enhances accountability.
The non-law enforcement community representatives are a vital link between the IIT, the community, and the investigation. Once state regulations are published in January 2021,
Community Representatives will participate in the vetting, interviewing, and selection of IIT investigators; review conflict of interest statements; are present at briefings for the involved agency’s chief or sheriff; have access to the completed investigation file; review all proposed media press releases; and review any notification of specialized equipment use. [WAC 139-12-030(2)(b)]
If you are interested in applying to be a volunteer non-law enforcement community representative, please fill out the online application by 4:30pm on Friday, November 6, 2020.
