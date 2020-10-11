Letter to the Editor: Andrea Robertson for Superior Court judge

To the Editor:



Liza Burke, King county trial attorney since 1994

Seattle













In this election, King County citizens will be voting for King County Superior Court judges. Judicial elections are difficult for most voters who do not have direct involvement with the courts. Most highly qualified judicial candidates are not career politicians. Andrea Robertson is not a politician; she is an experienced trial attorney who has earned the respect of her attorney colleagues and judges alike.Trial court experience is fundamental to earning the job of a Superior Court judge. Judges preside over legal proceedings that significantly impact the community, public safety, and individuals’ lives. Andrea’s over 22 years of experience include protecting the constitutional rights of thousands of ordinary people. Andrea has fought for high standards in the courtroom, including the use of reliable forensic science. She has given her time to enhance the legal community as a presenter at legal seminars. Andrea has helped develop our future lawyers through her instruction in trial advocacy at the UW School of Law. She has long been an asset to our legal community.Five independent local bar associations have given her the highest rating of “Exceptionally Well Qualified.” Hundreds of trial lawyers from every area of law have endorsed her because they know who she is and know the importance of experience and qualification for the job of a judge. Over 75 current and former judges, those who truly know the job, support Andrea.King County voters can entrust Andrea Robertson with our community’s most important legal matters. She will elevate our local judiciary and advance the administration of justice in our county.