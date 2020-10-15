King County Elections mails nearly 1.4 million ballots for the General Election

King County Elections (KCE) mailed out nearly 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across King County on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 for this year’s General Election.

King County is projecting 90% for this election, or approximately 1,287,000 ballots returned. This would be record-breaking turnout with the previous high of 85% in 2012.



Joined by King County Executive Dow Constantine on KCE headquarters’ ballot processing floor, Director Julie Wise stated,





“We project 90% voter turnout because we’re ready and prepared to make sure every vote counts. Our state has layers upon layers of physical and cyber security measures in place to protect your vote and our elections. We’ve got this.”



Featuring an 18-inch ballot, this year’s election is comprised of 64 races, including a total of 118 federal and state candidates. There are 22 measures, with 16 local and six state. Included are state, county, city, school and special purpose district measures.



KCE Director Julie Wise stated, “Our democracy works best when everyone has the opportunity to make their voice heard. Voters should keep an eye out for their ballot and make a plan to vote early.”

Voters who do not receive a ballot by Monday, October 19, or who have questions should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).












