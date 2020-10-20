Kenmore police capture burglar - thanks to security cameras

Burglary in Kenmore. Photos courtesy Kenmore Police





On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5:20am, a Kenmore business owner was alerted by his security cameras of motion in the fenced area of his business in the 18000 block of 73rd Ave NE, near Bothell Way NE.













The business owner called 911 and Kenmore Police quickly responded. On arrival, they located the suspect, a 39 year old man, still on the property.The suspect had cut a small hole in the exterior fence to gain entry onto the property. He then used an axe to break a window to the business, but he was caught before he could get inside.The suspect's backpack was located on the business property as well.The same male is suspected in a second burglary at a business nearby. He was arrested without incident and booked into the King County jail on investigation of Burglary.