Train - pedestrian collision Monday
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|Shoreline fire vehicles parked near RB Saltwater Park
Photo copyright Marc Weinberg
Around 5pm on Monday, October 19, 2020, Shoreline Fire and Aid were out in full force to Saltwater Park to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a train.
|Aid vehicles in the lower parking lot at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
This is as close as they can get vehicles to the beach. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
It is unknown what the person was doing near the tracks or what route the person took to get down to the tracks.
Fire reported that the patient was alert when being treated.
No other information is available at this time.
0 comments:
Post a Comment