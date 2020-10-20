Death investigation on Aurora after female found injured in parking lot
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|15300 block of Aurora
The block starts with Shari's restaurant and includes half of the Safeway parking lot.
A female was found injured in the parking lot. Responding deputies and Aid performed CPR but the victim died at the scene.
No more info is available at this time. King county Major Crimes will handle the investigation.
A female was found injured in the parking lot. Responding deputies and Aid performed CPR but the victim died at the scene.
No more info is available at this time. King county Major Crimes will handle the investigation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment