Death investigation on Aurora after female found injured in parking lot

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

15300 block of Aurora
At 10pm on Monday, October 19, 2020, the sheriff's office reported that Shoreline police were conducting a death investigation in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N.

The block starts with Shari's restaurant and includes half of the Safeway parking lot.

A female was found injured in the parking lot. Responding deputies and Aid performed CPR but the victim died at the scene.

No more info is available at this time. King county Major Crimes will handle the investigation.



Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
