Hit and run collision on NE 205th pushes vehicle across highway and into ditch



She was waiting for a clear space for the turn when an oncoming, eastbound vehicle jumped the raised median separating the turn lanes and plowed head-on into Angela's vehicle.

The sheer force of the collision caused my airbags to deploy and pushed my car back about 80 ft to the opposite side of the road onto the grassy ditch in front of the Nile golf course.



I was able to get out of the car and while screaming for help, the man driving the car suddenly threw it into drive and drove off east down NE 205th.

They were shocked that I was standing and were expecting much, much worse when they got the call.

At least two neighbors heard her screams and called 911. One ran down to the scene and waited with her until the police, state patrol and medics arrived.Ironically, she had met the two paramedics earlier in the day when they admitted a patient to the Seattle Children's emergency room where she works.She is very sore, but did not need hospitalization and is recovering at home.Her car is totalled.