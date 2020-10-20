Hit and run collision on NE 205th pushes vehicle across highway and into ditch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|Victim's vehicle at wrecking yard
Photo by Angela Maria
Early Sunday morning, at 2:50am October 18, 2020, Shoreline resident Angela Maria was waiting in the left turn lane on NE 205th / SR 104 to turn onto 6th Ave NE.
She was waiting for a clear space for the turn when an oncoming, eastbound vehicle jumped the raised median separating the turn lanes and plowed head-on into Angela's vehicle.
The sheer force of the collision caused my airbags to deploy and pushed my car back about 80 ft to the opposite side of the road onto the grassy ditch in front of the Nile golf course.
I was able to get out of the car and while screaming for help, the man driving the car suddenly threw it into drive and drove off east down NE 205th.
At least two neighbors heard her screams and called 911. One ran down to the scene and waited with her until the police, state patrol and medics arrived.
Ironically, she had met the two paramedics earlier in the day when they admitted a patient to the Seattle Children's emergency room where she works.
They were shocked that I was standing and were expecting much, much worse when they got the call.
She is very sore, but did not need hospitalization and is recovering at home.
Her car is totalled.
|Because pieces of the vehicle were left at the scene, investigators know that this is the model of the vehicle that hit and ran. The vehicle was black with gray trim.
The driver was wearing a white t-shirt and was of a heavier set build.
If you have any information, contact the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Rick Johnson (Primary PIO)
C: (425) 766-0812
E: Rick.Johnson@wsp.wa.gov
