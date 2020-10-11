Councilmember Dembowski to hold Town Hall with Metro re restructuring transit in our region

Sunday, October 11, 2020

Rod speaking at an event highlighting Metro Transit's new and improved safety measures for operators and riders. Photo courtesy King County Council


From King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

I hope you can join me and Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Girmay Zahilay on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:00pm for a joint Zoom town hall with King County Metro. With three new light rail stations opening in north Seattle next year, Metro has the opportunity to improve and reimagine how you travel in north King County.

This is your opportunity to provide feedback to Metro on restructuring transit in our region. We will also discuss how Metro is adapting during the COVID-19 Pandemic and what to expect from transit service in the coming year.

The town hall will take place over Zoom and will be streamed on Facebook Live, and will include interpretive services. You can find more information on the North Link Connections Mobility Project and details on how to join our town hall at: www.kingcounty.gov/townhall. If you have limited access to the internet, please contact my office for additional options to participate in the town hall at 206-477-0911.



