Cranes in the sunset. Photo copyright Marc Weinberg







Photos and text by Marc Weinberg





Saturday sails. Photo copyright Marc Weinberg



I think that the notion to "dress in layers" and the "intermittent windshield wiper setting" might have originated here for this reason.





I think that the notion to "dress in layers" and the "intermittent windshield wiper setting" might have originated here for this reason.

One day it's the warm glow of a wonderful sunset and the next it is fog, rain and wind. I've lived many places in the US, but our area takes the prize for rapid changes in the weather.