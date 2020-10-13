Cole Porter by David Duvall in free performance
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Join David Duvall and his guest musicians on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7pm for an evening of Cole Porter and more. The performance is free, sponsored by the Northshore Performing Arts Foundation.
View it HERE
DAVID DUVALL is a singer/songwriter, recording artist, Cabaret Artist, composer, orchestrator, theatrical director and teacher who has been a full-time entertainment professional for over 40 years.
Described by critics as "a consummate interpreter of Cole Porter" and "a Pacific Northwest treasure," he has performed as both solo performer and as a member of the David Duvall Trio at theatres and nightclubs across the country.
He has released 5 full-length cd's as a singer/songwriter since 2016, will release a new double-cd set in December 2020, as well as a jazz cd of Broadway love songs set in bossa nova/latin styles.
Duvall has received multiple Emmy nominations for his original television scores, and his music for “Cooking With Nick Stellino” and “VAUDEVILLE” An American Masters Special” can still be heard on PBS stations around the country.
Thanks to his television work, his original music has been broadcast on every continent except Antarctica. His theatrical resume includes nearly 400 productions as either producer, director, musical director, actor, composer, arranger/orchestrator or various combinations thereof. David is very grateful that his career has afforded him so many wonderful and varied experiences in the world of entertainment!
