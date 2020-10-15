Classifieds: Special Meeting Notice Ronald Wastewater District Board of Commissioners Workshop
Thursday, October 15, 2020
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meeting Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Ronald Wastewater District will hold a Special Meeting to review and discuss various chapters of the draft Comprehensive Sewer Plan, prepared by our consultant.
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: remotely (via Zoom)
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Public Comment
3. Draft Comprehensive Sewer Plan: Presentation and Discussion
4. Conclusion
Any member of the public wishing to join the Zoom special meeting, please email dwittinger@ronaldwastewater.org for a link to the meeting.
