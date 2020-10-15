Northwest Folklife Seattle Children's Festival online October 24-25

Thursday, October 15, 2020


Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center are proud to present the full schedule for From Home to Home: Seattle Children’s Festival, taking place online October 24-25, 2020 at nwfolklifestreaming.org.

From Home to Home: Seattle Children’s Festival
Saturday and Sunday October 24-25, 2020
Live 11am - 1pm | On-demand all weekend
Online at nwfolklifestreaming.org, Facebook, and Twitch
Committed to Access for All | Suggested Donation: $20 per family

This year’s virtual festival features over 20 performances and workshops, and 11+ hands-on activities for families to engage with from the comfort of their homes.

Explore the whole schedule HERE



