City of Shoreline Comprehensive Plan amendment suggestions due by December 1, 2020
Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Individuals are encouraged to propose changes to Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan and submit them to the Planning and Community Development Department (P/CD). Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application materials can be found on the City’s website at shorelinewa.gov/compplan
To be eligible for consideration, applications must be submitted by 5:00pm December 1, 2020 to Senior Planner Steven Szafran, P/CD, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 or emailed to sszafran@shorelinewa.gov.
Once all amendments have been received, the City Council will develop a list of amendments to be studied throughout 2021. For more information visit the City’s website or contact Steven Szafran at 206-801-2512 or sszafran@shorelinewa.gov.
0 comments:
Post a Comment