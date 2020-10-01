City of Shoreline Comprehensive Plan amendment suggestions due by December 1, 2020

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Shoreline City Hall
Every year, the City of Shoreline goes through a Comprehensive Plan amendment process. The annual amendment process is an opportunity for individuals to propose changes to Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan. Suggested amendments usually address changing conditions or emerging issues. 

Individuals are encouraged to propose changes to Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan and submit them to the Planning and Community Development Department (P/CD). Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application materials can be found on the City’s website at shorelinewa.gov/compplan

To be eligible for consideration, applications must be submitted by 5:00pm December 1, 2020 to Senior Planner Steven Szafran, P/CD, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 or emailed to sszafran@shorelinewa.gov.

Once all amendments have been received, the City Council will develop a list of amendments to be studied throughout 2021. For more information visit the City’s website or contact Steven Szafran at 206-801-2512 or sszafran@shorelinewa.gov.




