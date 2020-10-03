Apply for financial aid to get education or training, expand options during uncertain times
Saturday, October 3, 2020
October 1, 2020, marked the first day students can apply for financial aid for the 2021-22 school year.
Given the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, education after high school is more important than ever. Filing a financial aid application gives people more options for the future.
The Washington Student Achievement Council is committed to increasing educational opportunities and attainment in Washington.
Washington Student Achievement Council
