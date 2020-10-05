32nd District candidate forum posted online from the League of Women Voters
Monday, October 5, 2020
The Snohomish County League of Women Voters held candidate forums, including one for the 32nd Legislative District Positions 1 and 2.
Forums sponsored by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters let the public hear from candidates in contested races as they respond to questions from a moderator.
They recorded the session and posted it on their YouTube channel
32nd Legislative District: YouTube recording
- Position 1, Cindy Ryu and Shirley Sutton
- Position 2, Lauren Davis and Tamra Smilanich
