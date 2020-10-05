32nd District candidate forum posted online from the League of Women Voters

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Snohomish County League of Women Voters held candidate forums, including one for the 32nd Legislative District Positions 1 and 2.

Forums sponsored by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters let the public hear from candidates in contested races as they respond to questions from a moderator.

They recorded the session and posted it on their YouTube channel

32nd Legislative District: YouTube recording 
  • Position 1, Cindy Ryu and Shirley Sutton
  • Position 2, Lauren Davis and Tamra Smilanich



Posted by DKH at 9:01 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  