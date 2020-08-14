WeatherWatcher: Excessive heat watch in effect for Sunday

Aldercrest Annex Fields July 2015

From the National Weather Service:

What: Very hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the 90's.

Very hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the 90's. Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington. (This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.)

Portions of northwest and west central Washington. (This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.) When: From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. Impacts: Very hot conditions will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those who are sensitive to heat.

Very hot conditions will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those who are sensitive to heat. Additional Details: Hottest temperatures are expected in locations away from the water including Cascade valleys. Forecast: Sunny skies and clear nights are expected Friday through next Tuesday. Sunny skies and clear nights are expected Friday through next Tuesday.





High temperatures expected:

Friday: Mid 70's

Saturday: Upper 70's to lower 80's.

Sunday: Upper 80's to mid 90's. North winds could gust up to 30mph, this could increase urban brushfire or wildfire risks.

Monday: Lower to Mid 80's.

Tuesday: Lower to Mid 80's.





Our low temperature Sunday night may stay as warm as the mid 60's, so it may be a very uncomfortable night going into Monday morning.





Next week Tuesday night through Thursday looks to have partly cloudy skies return with a chance of showers intermittently. High temperatures cool back down to the mid 70's to near 80°F, with lows near 60°F.













