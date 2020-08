AG Ferguson sues California internet vaping retailer for illegal sales

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Thursday against an Orange County-based company that marketed vapor products containing nicotine in a way that appealed to youth, then sold the products without verifying the buyers’ ages.

The company, E-Juice Vapors, failed to comply with numerous age verification requirements intended to prevent youth from purchasing vapor products online.

Moreover, E-Juice Vapors never received a license from the state to deliver vapor products into Washington as required by Washington law. The lawsuit , filed in King County Superior Court, seeks to block E-Juice Vapors’ future unlawful sales and obtain financial penalties to hold the company accountable for its unlawful conduct.E-Juice Vapors refused to comply with the Attorney General’s investigation. Consequently, the number of total online sales into Washington remains unknown.