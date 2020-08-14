AG Ferguson sues California internet vaping retailer for illegal sales
Friday, August 14, 2020
|Flavored vaping is aimed at youth
The company, E-Juice Vapors, failed to comply with numerous age verification requirements intended to prevent youth from purchasing vapor products online.
Moreover, E-Juice Vapors never received a license from the state to deliver vapor products into Washington as required by Washington law.
The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, seeks to block E-Juice Vapors’ future unlawful sales and obtain financial penalties to hold the company accountable for its unlawful conduct.
E-Juice Vapors refused to comply with the Attorney General’s investigation. Consequently, the number of total online sales into Washington remains unknown.
