AG Ferguson sues California internet vaping retailer for illegal sales

Friday, August 14, 2020

Flavored vaping is aimed at youth
Photo from formm agency on Unsplash


State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Thursday against an Orange County-based company that marketed vapor products containing nicotine in a way that appealed to youth, then sold the products without verifying the buyers’ ages.

The company, E-Juice Vapors, failed to comply with numerous age verification requirements intended to prevent youth from purchasing vapor products online. 

Moreover, E-Juice Vapors never received a license from the state to deliver vapor products into Washington as required by Washington law.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, seeks to block E-Juice Vapors’ future unlawful sales and obtain financial penalties to hold the company accountable for its unlawful conduct.

E-Juice Vapors refused to comply with the Attorney General’s investigation. Consequently, the number of total online sales into Washington remains unknown.




