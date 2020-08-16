Use zoom to connect with needed services through virtual Resource Center

Sunday, August 16, 2020

When the court was live, friendly volunteers showed participants to the lobby where service providers were set up at tables. With COVID-19 the service providers are now on zoom and easily available to all. Photo by Jamie Holter.


Shoreline Community Court’s virtual resource center can help anyone in King County connect to a broad range of health and human service providers, including those connected to behavioral health, housing, legal assistance, health insurance, transportation and employment.

When: August 25th and each Tuesday thereafter between 1:30 - 3:30pm.

How to connect
  • Log on via Zoom (someone will immediately assist you): Zoom Virtual Resource Center Login Meeting ID: 930 683 3892 Password: 459890
  • Or if you do not have video on your computer/phone, call any of these numbers: 253 215 8782, 669 900 9128, 346 248 7799, 312 626 6799, 646 558 8656, or 301 715 8592.



