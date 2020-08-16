Use zoom to connect with needed services through virtual Resource Center
Sunday, August 16, 2020
|When the court was live, friendly volunteers showed participants to the lobby where service providers were set up at tables. With COVID-19 the service providers are now on zoom and easily available to all. Photo by Jamie Holter.
Shoreline Community Court’s virtual resource center can help anyone in King County connect to a broad range of health and human service providers, including those connected to behavioral health, housing, legal assistance, health insurance, transportation and employment.
When: August 25th and each Tuesday thereafter between 1:30 - 3:30pm.
How to connect
- Log on via Zoom (someone will immediately assist you): Zoom Virtual Resource Center Login Meeting ID: 930 683 3892 Password: 459890
- Or if you do not have video on your computer/phone, call any of these numbers: 253 215 8782, 669 900 9128, 346 248 7799, 312 626 6799, 646 558 8656, or 301 715 8592.
0 comments:
Post a Comment