Case updates August 14, 2020

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Disease activity in King county over a two week period
Rate per 100k of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases



Case updates August 14, 2020


United States
  • cases 5,285,546 including 56,729 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 167,546 including 1,229 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 66,885 includes 516 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,230 includes 24 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,766 includes 11 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 314,854 - 2,863 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 17,514 - 174 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,087 - 6 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 686 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,638 - 93 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 536 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 additional deaths in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,849 - 19 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  