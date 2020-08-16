Case updates August 14, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Disease activity in King county over a two week period
Rate per 100k of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases
United States
- cases 5,285,546 including 56,729 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 167,546 including 1,229 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 66,885 includes 516 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,230 includes 24 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,766 includes 11 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 314,854 - 2,863 in previous 24 hours
- cases 17,514 - 174 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,087 - 6 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 686 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,638 - 93 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 536 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 additional deaths in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,849 - 19 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
