Photo by Jan Hansen

Relatively sure these are snapdragons. Practically the only beloved flower from my youth which is still socially acceptable and doesn't cause all those wonderful people cleaning up our parks and wild spaces want to run over and root it out of the ground.Don't know what I'm talking about? (Morning glory, dandelions, Queen Anne's Lace, red and white clover, English ivy, Scotch broom...)--DKH