Case updates August 19, 2020
Friday, August 21, 2020
|Case numbers in King county continue to go down - slowly. The average of daily cases is 140.
We are now down to where we were on April 11 when cases were dropping - or around the
end of June when case numbers were rising again.
United States
- cases 5,506,929 including 46,500 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 172,416 including 1,404 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- cases 69,389 includes 700 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,400 includes 12 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,837 includes 15 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 330,224 - 2776 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 18,313 - 183 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,132 - 2 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 703 - 6 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- tested 9,109 - 65 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 543 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- ested 1,937 - 8 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
