Case updates August 19, 2020

Friday, August 21, 2020

Case numbers in King county continue to go down - slowly.  The average of daily cases is 140.
We are now down to where we were on April 11 when cases were dropping - or around the
end of June when case numbers were rising again. 
United States
  • cases 5,506,929 including 46,500 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 172,416 including 1,404  new deaths in the past 24 hours
  • cases 69,389 includes 700 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,400 includes 12 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,837 includes 15 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 330,224 - 2776 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 18,313 - 183 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,132 - 2 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 703 - 6 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • tested 9,109 - 65 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 543 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • ested 1,937 - 8 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



