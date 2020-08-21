Register early for 8/26 Tele Café to get supplies for paper art class

Paper art by Kathy Brower

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center hosts a weekly Tele Café, providing an opportunity for residents to participate gain insight into a variety of topics.





These sessions are free and open to everyone. So grab a cup of tea or a glass of wine and join us





Register with the center in advance and receive a packet containing supplies to construct two cards with Kathy during this fun session.





Paper art by Kathy Brower

She will also give you ideas for more cards and other paper projects. No need to be really “creative or craft experienced’ to participate. Any skill level can accomplish the planned project.





Prepared packets are available for each participant and will be provided upon registration. Class is limited to 15 guests so don’t delay in registering.



Register by calling 206-365-1536.





Then watch for our listing of September sessions!















On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 longtime Shoreline resident, paper and greeting card artist Kathy Brower comes to the café to share original and delightful creations made of everyday paper items found in one’s home.