Online: Story time with Miss Laurie and Baby Story time with Miss Laurie

Laurie Field has been the Children's Librarian at the Shoreline Library for 20 years.Now she brings her story times online with sessions for families with babies and with toddlers., August 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14, 21 and 28,We can’t meet in person for now, but we can still enjoy stories, songs and rhymes online. Get ready to move and sing along!Please register separately for each Story Time on our KCLS web page. Register as one attendee for the household. You will receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join the live 10am Story Time by 8am on Wednesday morning. You do not need a Zoom account or app to join, just the link. A new link will be sent each week., August 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14, 21 and 28,Get comfortable with your baby and your laptop (or another device) and get ready to connect! We will enjoy a short program of songs, rhymes and a story. Napping babies are welcome!Please register separately for each Story Time on our KCLS web page. Register as one attendee for the household. You will receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join the live 11am Story Time by 8am on Wednesday morning. You do not need a Zoom account or app to join, just the link. A new link will be sent each week.