Online: Story time with Miss Laurie and Baby Story time with Miss Laurie
Friday, August 21, 2020
|A smiling woman in a red blouse and long
brown hair holds a gray hand puppet with
stand up ears and a toothy grin wearing a
maroon drape. Miss Laurie holds virtual
story hours for young families.
Now she brings her story times online with sessions for families with babies and with toddlers.
Online: Story Time with Miss Laurie
Ages 2 to 5, families welcome.
Wednesday, August 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am
We can’t meet in person for now, but we can still enjoy stories, songs and rhymes online. Get ready to move and sing along!
Please register separately for each Story Time on our KCLS web page. Register as one attendee for the household. You will receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join the live 10am Story Time by 8am on Wednesday morning. You do not need a Zoom account or app to join, just the link. A new link will be sent each week.
Online: Baby Story Time with Miss Laurie
Newborn to 24 months with caregiver.
Wednesday, August 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11am
Get comfortable with your baby and your laptop (or another device) and get ready to connect! We will enjoy a short program of songs, rhymes and a story. Napping babies are welcome!
Please register separately for each Story Time on our KCLS web page. Register as one attendee for the household. You will receive an invitation to a Zoom meeting to join the live 11am Story Time by 8am on Wednesday morning. You do not need a Zoom account or app to join, just the link. A new link will be sent each week.
