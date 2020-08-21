Jobs: Leaders for youth programs
Friday, August 21, 2020
The City of Shoreline has openings in two positions leading youth programs.
Extra Help - Teen Program Leader
This position is open until September 20, first review date: August 31, 2020
General Purpose
We have one (1) open Teen Program Leader position in our Youth and Teen Development Program. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community. Below is an example of the schedule. Expanded hours available in the summer.
Maximum of 20 hours per week.
Programs exist between these hours:
- Tuesday – Thursday 11:00am - 7:00pm
- Friday and Saturday late night, between 6:00pm - 12:00am
Provide leadership at all city sponsored teen program events. Assist in sports, music, arts and environmental program development for youth in middle and high school, up to 18 years old. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends 10-20 hours per week.
Job description and application
Extra Help - Youth Outreach Leader
This year-round position will be posted until September 20, 2020
Extra Help - Youth Outreach Leader
This year-round position will be posted until September 20, 2020
First review of applications on August 31st
There are 4 positions available, applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes
Youth Outreach Leadership and Opportunities (YOLO) proposes a different approach to reach the youth in our community and connect them to services and programs - work with youth to connect with youth.
This program aims to reach youth through the community connections of other youth. This will be accomplished in two ways, by providing youth employment through a program called Youth Outreach Leadership and Opportunities (YOLO), and by providing direct access to needed services based on youth input and community need. YOLO is a job-skill and leadership development program as well as a youth outreach program.
The Youth Outreach Leaders (YOLs) will provide information and support to help youth access programs and services in their community. The Youth Outreach Leaders will have the opportunity to outreach to their peers to assess the needed resources in their community and gain experience and knowledge on how to market and run youth programming. The YOL team will work closely together to design and lead events throughout the year. This position will work 6-8 hours a week and is required to attend a weekly meeting and trainings throughout the year.
Job description and application.
The Youth Outreach Leaders (YOLs) will provide information and support to help youth access programs and services in their community. The Youth Outreach Leaders will have the opportunity to outreach to their peers to assess the needed resources in their community and gain experience and knowledge on how to market and run youth programming. The YOL team will work closely together to design and lead events throughout the year. This position will work 6-8 hours a week and is required to attend a weekly meeting and trainings throughout the year.
Job description and application.
0 comments:
Post a Comment