Jobs: Leaders for youth programs

The City of Shoreline has openings in two positions leading youth programs.



This position is open until September 20, first review date: August 31, 2020



General Purpose



We have one (1) open Teen Program Leader position in our Youth and Teen Development Program. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community. Below is an example of the schedule. Expanded hours available in the summer.



Maximum of 20 hours per week.

Programs exist between these hours:

Tuesday – Thursday 11:00am - 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday late night, between 6:00pm - 12:00am Scope of Work



Job description and application





Extra Help - Youth Outreach Leader



First review of applications on August 31st



There are 4 positions available, applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classes



Youth Outreach Leadership and Opportunities (YOLO) proposes a different approach to reach the youth in our community and connect them to services and programs - work with youth to connect with youth.



