Case updates August 18, 2020; mental health resources
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Washington Listens is a program to support anyone in Washington experiencing stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any of the events that have occurred because of it.
If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211.
Hours are from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org.
United States
- cases 5,460,429 including 39,318 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 171,012 including 1,172 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- cases 68,689 includes 425 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,388 includes 30 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,822 includes 13 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 327,488 - 339 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 18,130 - 141 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,130 - 15 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 697 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- ested 8,954 - 22 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 543 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- ested 1,929 - 15 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
