Case updates August 18, 2020; mental health resources

: Many people continue to suffer from the daily burdens of living through this pandemic. : Many people continue to suffer from the daily burdens of living through this pandemic.





Washington Listens is a program to support anyone in Washington experiencing stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any of the events that have occurred because of it.





If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211.





Hours are from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org

cases 5,460,429 including 39,318 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 171,012 including 1,172 new deaths in the past 24 hours

cases 68,689 includes 425 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,388 includes 30 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,822 includes 13 reported within 24 hours

King county

tested 327,488 - 339 reported in previous 24 hours

cases 18,130 - 141 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,130 - 15 in previous 24 hours

deaths 697 - 1 in previous 24 hours

ested 8,954 - 22 new in previous 24 hours

cases 543 - 2 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

ested 1,929 - 15 in previous 24 hours

cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0 - 0 new Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)











