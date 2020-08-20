Case updates August 18, 2020; mental health resources

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Washington Listens: Many people continue to suffer from the daily burdens of living through this pandemic. 

Washington Listens is a program to support anyone in Washington experiencing stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any of the events that have occurred because of it. 

If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211. 

Hours are from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org.


Case updates August 18, 2020

United States
  • cases 5,460,429 including 39,318 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 171,012 including 1,172 new deaths in the past 24 hours
  • cases 68,689 includes 425 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,388 includes 30 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,822 includes 13 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 327,488 - 339 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 18,130 - 141 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,130 - 15 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 697 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • ested 8,954 - 22 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 543 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • ested 1,929 - 15 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



