Shoreline planning commission to discuss ground floor commercial development code regulations

Monday, August 3, 2020

The Postmark at 15th and 175th under construction April 2019
Photo by Mike Remarcke

Members: Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska, Mei-shiou Lin, Vice Chair Jack Malek, Chair Laura Mork, Julius Rwamashongye, Pam Sager

Planning Commission Regular Meeting Thursday August 6, 2020 at 7pm 
Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall

Planning Commission meetings will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony during public comment.

Postmark on NE 175th April 2019
Photo by Mike Remarcke


Agenda Highlight 

