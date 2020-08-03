Shoreline planning commission to discuss ground floor commercial development code regulations
Monday, August 3, 2020
|The Postmark at 15th and 175th under construction April 2019
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Members: Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska, Mei-shiou Lin, Vice Chair Jack Malek, Chair Laura Mork, Julius Rwamashongye, Pam Sager
Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall
Planning Commission meetings will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony during public comment.
|Postmark on NE 175th April 2019
Photo by Mike Remarcke
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 (Webinar ID: 000-0000-000)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In. You must sign up by 6:30pm the evening of the meeting
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlight
