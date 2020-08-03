Shoreline author publishes Book Two in his Waterfront Mystery series

Jeffrey D. Briggs





Shoreline author Jeffrey D. Briggs has published book two in his Waterfront Mystery series with Martha Whitaker,His debut novel,, has been called “gripping,” “compelling,” and “compulsive and luscious” by critics and readers. The “fierce, intelligent” Martha Whitaker now returns in a new waterfront mystery,Recovering from the physical and emotional wounds she suffered in, Martha travels to Duluth, Minnesota, to help her friend James MacAuliffe.Someone blew up his truck and a charred body is discovered in the wreckage.Together, they pursue a trail of clues that lead them up the North Shore to the scenic village of Grand Marais, into the vast northern forest, and onto the frigid waters of Lake Superior in search of answers— and a shadowed killer.Before they become the next victims.Bothandare available from Amazon and from these local independent bookstores:Third Place Books Lake Forest Park 206-366-3333Jeffrey D. Briggs has been writing about the waterfront since he moved onto his sailboat over thirty years ago.He now lives on land in Richmond Beach with his wife and dog and can often be found on the shores of Puget Sound, wondering what secrets lie hidden beneath those cold waters.was the first book in the Waterfront Mystery series featuring Martha Whitaker.