Shoreline author publishes Book Two in his Waterfront Mystery series
Monday, August 3, 2020
His debut novel, Out of the Cold Dark Sea, has been called “gripping,” “compelling,” and “compulsive and luscious” by critics and readers. The “fierce, intelligent” Martha Whitaker now returns in a new waterfront mystery, Within a Shadowed Forest.
Recovering from the physical and emotional wounds she suffered in Out of the Cold Dark Sea, Martha travels to Duluth, Minnesota, to help her friend James MacAuliffe.
Someone blew up his truck and a charred body is discovered in the wreckage.
Together, they pursue a trail of clues that lead them up the North Shore to the scenic village of Grand Marais, into the vast northern forest, and onto the frigid waters of Lake Superior in search of answers— and a shadowed killer.
Before they become the next victims.
Both Within A Shadowed Forest and Out of the Cold Dark Sea are available from Amazon and from these local independent bookstores:
• Beach House Greetings
• Edmonds Bookshop
• Third Place Books Lake Forest Park 206-366-3333
|Jeffrey D. Briggs
He now lives on land in Richmond Beach with his wife and dog and can often be found on the shores of Puget Sound, wondering what secrets lie hidden beneath those cold waters.
Out of the Cold Dark Sea was the first book in the Waterfront Mystery series featuring Martha Whitaker.
