The Finals













Semi-Final Pool #2

Virtual Event





Wednesday 19 August, 2020 | 7.30pm





Bands in the Semi-Final Pool #2:





Clear the Chaos

Stacy Jones Band

The Winterlings

The Cosmic Wrays

The Mercy Ray

CAMANO













Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts CouncilA music competition for Washington State bands playing original songs. The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals will also be held live in a drive-in video screen format at Lake Forest Park City Hall on August 26th with all necessary physically distancing measures in place.Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | 7-8pm Car Parking | 9:15pm Band Videos Begin/Main EventFinalists chosen from Pool #1 and Pool #2 will compete in front of a drive-in audience at Lake Forest Park City Hall on a big screen with pre-recorded performances being shown.Thank you to our sponsors: Jack Malek Real Estate City of Lake Forest Park , and Robert Fisher Music.Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net