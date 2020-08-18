ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|Three of the bands in the Semi-final pool that play Wednesday night August 19 at 7:30pm
ShoreLake Battle of the Bands 2020 – Coming to Lake Forest Park August 26, 2020 at 7pm!
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
A music competition for Washington State bands playing original songs. The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals will also be held live in a drive-in video screen format at Lake Forest Park City Hall on August 26th with all necessary physically distancing measures in place.
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | 7-8pm Car Parking | 9:15pm Band Videos Begin/Main Event
Finalists chosen from Pool #1 and Pool #2 will compete in front of a drive-in audience at Lake Forest Park City Hall on a big screen with pre-recorded performances being shown.
Thank you to our sponsors: Jack Malek Real Estate, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, City of Lake Forest Park, and Robert Fisher Music.
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
For more information on tickets and how to view the semi-final and finals live, click here!
Semi-Final Pool #2
Virtual Event
Wednesday 19 August, 2020 | 7.30pm
Bands in the Semi-Final Pool #2:
Clear the Chaos
Stacy Jones Band
The Winterlings
The Cosmic Wrays
The Mercy Ray
CAMANO
