Last week to give your feedback on the SR 522/NE 145th Stride S3 Bus Rapid Transit

Tuesday, August 18, 2020


This is the last week for SR 522/NE 145th Stride S3 Bus Rapid Transit Online Open House

The Stride S3 bus rapid transit line will run from the Shoreline South transit station by I-5, east on 145th and north on Bothell Way to Woodinville.

It is expected to be the primary bus line for Lake Forest Park residents who will be taking the Lynnwood Link light rail but it also includes a long section of Shoreline.

You have just this week to provide input on the plans while they are still in early stages. 

Information about Stride 3 and the survey are on this webpage



