Senior Center: Staying cool during the heat wave





BASIC STEPS for STAYING COOL DURING THE HEATWAVE





Unfortunately, we are not able to open our doors for drop-in visits as we operate rigid health guidelines to protect the integrity of all of our current nutrition programs and services.



However, we encourage you to incorporate some of the tips listed below as you battle the heat.





We also ask that you be mindful of your senior neighbors. If you do not see activity around their homes during this time, please check on them and share how you stay cool. Many homes in Shoreline do not have central air and can heat up into the 90s.





Turn on fans

Drink plenty of water

Stay in the coolest part of their home

Go to a nearby park and sit under a shade tree if they are ambulatory

Do not overexert yourself with household chores, exercise regimes, etc.

Take shorter walks with your dog, he/she will be fine as they are hot as well

Reduce intake of hot beverages, including coffee (add ice if you must have your cup a day)

Close blinds during the day







Some things you can do to help out a neighbor in coping with the heat: Loan them a fan

Drop a case of water at their doorstep with a note listing your name and phone number

Drop off a bag of ice

Offer to walk their dog for them; be sure to provide them your name and phone number

Offer to drive them to the grocery store and carry their packages for them

If you have concerns about a neighbor, knock on their door but have a sign that they can read through the window, that states your name, address and phone number and simply say “Are you OK?” Strangers at doorsteps can be very intimidating but a sign allows them to take whatever precautions they have a need to do, before opening the door to a stranger.













In past years, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center has been a drop-in for those needing to escape the heat of their homes during extremely warm weather during the summer months.