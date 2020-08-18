Help the Shoreline Farmers Market stay open through the pandemic
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Help the Shoreline Farmers Market raise $10,000 by August 31st!
We are proud to be an essential business and to be able to remain open throughout the pandemic as a safe and healthy food source for our community.
With so many uncertainties facing us today, we take pride in providing a safe outdoor shopping experience for our community.
Like many other businesses, the added safety precautions and staff required to keep our markets running has put a huge strain on our operations budget. We’re asking for your help to raise $10,000 by August 31, 2020 so we can continue bringing you a safe market experience.
Please consider donating any amount that you can to support this amazing market, our fantastic farmers, and our important food access programs.
- $25 donation covers one week of chalk for our 6ft physically distance markers
- $50 donation helps to cover the cost of a handwashing station
- $200 helps to purchase additional safety signage
- $500 supports our food access programs including SNAP Market Match
The Shoreline Farmers Market has been a staple of the Shoreline community for 9 years and we hope to be around for decades to come. We know that it takes a community to support small local businesses and we are happy to be part of our amazing Shoreline community.
