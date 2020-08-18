Help the Shoreline Farmers Market stay open through the pandemic

Tuesday, August 18, 2020


Help the Shoreline Farmers Market raise $10,000 by August 31st!

We are proud to be an essential business and to be able to remain open throughout the pandemic as a safe and healthy food source for our community.

With so many uncertainties facing us today, we take pride in providing a safe outdoor shopping experience for our community. 

Like many other businesses, the added safety precautions and staff required to keep our markets running has put a huge strain on our operations budget. We’re asking for your help to raise $10,000 by August 31, 2020 so we can continue bringing you a safe market experience.


Please consider donating any amount that you can to support this amazing market, our fantastic farmers, and our important food access programs.
  • $25 donation covers one week of chalk for our 6ft physically distance markers
  • $50 donation helps to cover the cost of a handwashing station
  • $200 helps to purchase additional safety signage
  • $500 supports our food access programs including SNAP Market Match

The Shoreline Farmers Market has been a staple of the Shoreline community for 9 years and we hope to be around for decades to come. We know that it takes a community to support small local businesses and we are happy to be part of our amazing Shoreline community.




Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  