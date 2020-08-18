Help the Shoreline Farmers Market stay open through the pandemic





Help the Shoreline Farmers Market raise $10,000 by August 31st!





With so many uncertainties facing us today, we take pride in providing a safe outdoor shopping experience for our community.





Like many other businesses, the added safety precautions and staff required to keep our markets running has put a huge strain on our operations budget. We’re asking for your help to raise $10,000 by August 31, 2020 so we can continue bringing you a safe market experience.







Please consider donating any amount that you can to support this amazing market, our fantastic farmers, and our important food access programs.

$25 donation covers one week of chalk for our 6ft physically distance markers

$50 donation helps to cover the cost of a handwashing station

$200 helps to purchase additional safety signage

$500 supports our food access programs including SNAP Market Match

The Shoreline Farmers Market has been a staple of the Shoreline community for 9 years and we hope to be around for decades to come. We know that it takes a community to support small local businesses and we are happy to be part of our amazing Shoreline community.



We are proud to be an essential business and to be able to remain open throughout the pandemic as a safe and healthy food source for our community.