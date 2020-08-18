Who IS that down there? Lydia, the bite-sized squirrel?
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|A sharp-shinned hawk with a gray body, mottled breast, very hooked beak, and large brown eyes sits in small tree branches with the bright green foliage blurred. She looks straight ahead. Photo by Gloria Z Nagler
|Something catches her attention below and her head is curved so she looks directly at the ground with rapt attention. Photo by Gloria Z. Nagler
Fie! Here comes photog to nix my nab!
(And I did, just by taking these pix. She returned later though and flew away with some small animal... I couldn't tell what, and don't want to know! Sharp-shinned Hawk, methinks, coz tail doesn't look rounded at the end -- the difference between this one and a Cooper's Hawk).
---Gloria Z Nagler
