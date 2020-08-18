Who IS that down there? Lydia, the bite-sized squirrel?

A sharp-shinned hawk with a gray body, mottled breast, very hooked beak, and large brown eyes sits in small tree branches with the bright green foliage blurred. She looks straight ahead. Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Something catches her attention below and her head is curved so she looks directly at the ground with rapt attention. Photo by Gloria Z. Nagler





---Gloria Z Nagler

















Fie! Here comes photog to nix my nab!(And I did, just by taking these pix. She returned later though and flew away with some small animal... I couldn't tell what, and don't want to know! Sharp-shinned Hawk, methinks, coz tail doesn't look rounded at the end -- the difference between this one and a Cooper's Hawk).