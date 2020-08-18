Who IS that down there? Lydia, the bite-sized squirrel?

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

 A sharp-shinned hawk with a gray body, mottled breast, very hooked beak, and large brown eyes sits in small tree branches with the bright green foliage blurred. She looks straight ahead. Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Something catches her attention below and her head is curved so she looks directly at the ground with rapt attention. Photo by Gloria Z. Nagler


Fie! Here comes photog to nix my nab!

(And I did, just by taking these pix. She returned later though and flew away with some small animal... I couldn't tell what, and don't want to know! Sharp-shinned Hawk, methinks, coz tail doesn't look rounded at the end -- the difference between this one and a Cooper's Hawk).

---Gloria Z Nagler




Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  