I am awestruck by such beauty...
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|Orb weaver
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The Beauty of Nature
Right here in full view
Oh spider I wish
I could do what you do
You are so amazing
A beautiful Gem
Like diamonds or crystal
I say an "Amen"
For Nature is awesome
Your webs are the BEST
Your spinning and artistry
Passes each test
We all need to open
Our eyes very wide
To drink in such Beauty
With You as our guide
