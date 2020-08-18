I am awestruck by such beauty...

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Orb weaver
Photo by Wayne Pridemore


The Beauty of Nature 
Right here in full view
Oh spider I wish
I could do what you do

You are so amazing
A beautiful Gem
Like diamonds or crystal
I say an "Amen"

For Nature is awesome
Your webs are the BEST
Your spinning and artistry
Passes each test

We all need to open
Our eyes very wide
To drink in such Beauty
With You as our guide

I am awestruck by such beauty, poem by Jean Monce Bryant




