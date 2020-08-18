Orb weaver

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Beauty of Nature

Right here in full view

Oh spider I wish

I could do what you do





You are so amazing

A beautiful Gem

Like diamonds or crystal

I say an "Amen"





For Nature is awesome

Your webs are the BEST

Your spinning and artistry

Passes each test





We all need to open

Our eyes very wide

To drink in such Beauty

With You as our guide





I am awestruck by such beauty, poem by Jean Monce Bryant















