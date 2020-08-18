Case updates August 16, 2020
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
United States
cases 5,382,125 including 41,893 new cases in the past 24 hours
deaths 169,350 including 654 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 67,721 includes 260 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,255 includes 41 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,785 includes 4 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 322,766 - 3,720 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 17,824 - 181 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,109 - 13 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 691 - 4 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,856 - 113 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 539 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,899 - 17 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
