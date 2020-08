As seen on TV - Jim Siscel honored at Mariners game















However, he was honored by the Mariners at their game on August 4, 2020.



His picture was shown on the big screen while announcer Dave Sims mentioned his 25 years as a Season Ticket holder and his 26 years in the Air Force.







Retired Echo Lake teacher Jim Siscel was thwarted in his quest to see a game at every stadium in America by the COVID-19 pandemic ( see previous article ).