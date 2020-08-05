Primary Election results August 4, 2020

In all of these races, the top two candidates will meet in the November general election.Those with the largest vote tally and those in two-person races are listed.King county has 150,600 ballots left to be counted. Snohomish county (32nd LD and 7th CD) has 25,000.Jay Inslee (Prefers Democratic Party) 649,07451.86% - incumbentLoren Culp (Prefers Republican Party) 209,51716.74%None of the other candidates are even close.Denny Heck (Prefers Democratic Party) 334,11727.71%Marko Liias (Prefers Democratic Party) 200,19516.6%Ann Davison Sattler (Prefers Republican Party) 139,341 11.55%Marty McClendon (Prefers Republican Party) 130,28510.8%Kim Wyman (Prefers Republican Party) 617,42550.2% - incumbentGael Tarleton (Prefers Democratic Party) 549,124 44.65%only two candidates in this raceMike Pellicciotti (Prefers Democratic Party) 658,34554.05%Duane A. Davidson (Prefers Republican Party) 558,213 45.83% - incumbentPat (Patrice) McCarthy (Prefers Democratic Party) 582,98648.1% - incumbentChris Leyba (Prefers Republican Party) 493,39440.7%Bob Ferguson (Prefers Democratic Party) 697,273 56.67% - incumbentMatt Larkin (Prefers Republican Party) 289,292 23.51%Brett Rogers (Prefers Republican Party) 153,47512.47%Hilary Franz (Prefers Democratic Party) 618,97451.54% - incumbentSue Kuehl Pederson (Prefers Republican Party) 261,585 21.78%Cameron Whitney (Prefers Republican Party) 109,6499.13%Chris Reykdal 454,08340.26% - incumbentMaia Espinoza 270,73924%Ron Higgins 228,238 20.23%Mike Kreidler (Prefers Democratic Party) 724,555 60.09% - incumbentChirayu Avinash Patel (Prefers Republican Party) 337,23927.97%Incumbent Pramila Jayapal received 80% of the vote.Craig Keller (Prefers Republican Party) with 8% of the vote may be on the ballot with her.Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party) 14,51864.05% - incumbentShirley Sutton (Prefers Democratic Party) 5,43323.97%Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,97573.03%Tamra Smilanich (Prefers Non Partisan Party) 3,655 15.73%Gray Petersen (Prefers Democratic Party) 2,2749.78%only two candidates in raceGerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party) 25,98286.3% - incumbentEric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party) 4,06013.49%only two candidates in raceJavier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party) 25,19983.62%Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party) 4,882 16.2%