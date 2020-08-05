Primary Election results August 4, 2020
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Election night results
In all of these races, the top two candidates will meet in the November general election.
Those with the largest vote tally and those in two-person races are listed.
King county has 150,600 ballots left to be counted. Snohomish county (32nd LD and 7th CD) has 25,000.
Governor
Jay Inslee (Prefers Democratic Party) 649,074 51.86% - incumbent
Loren Culp (Prefers Republican Party) 209,517 16.74%
None of the other candidates are even close.
Lt. Governor - open seat
Denny Heck (Prefers Democratic Party) 334,117 27.71%
Marko Liias (Prefers Democratic Party) 200,195 16.6%
Ann Davison Sattler (Prefers Republican Party) 139,341 11.55%
Marty McClendon (Prefers Republican Party) 130,285 10.8%
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman (Prefers Republican Party) 617,425 50.2% - incumbent
Gael Tarleton (Prefers Democratic Party) 549,124 44.65%
State Treasurer - only two candidates in this race
Mike Pellicciotti (Prefers Democratic Party) 658,345 54.05%
Duane A. Davidson (Prefers Republican Party) 558,213 45.83% - incumbent
State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (Prefers Democratic Party) 582,986 48.1% - incumbent
Chris Leyba (Prefers Republican Party) 493,394 40.7%
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson (Prefers Democratic Party) 697,273 56.67% - incumbent
Matt Larkin (Prefers Republican Party) 289,292 23.51%
Brett Rogers (Prefers Republican Party) 153,475 12.47%
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz (Prefers Democratic Party) 618,974 51.54% - incumbent
Sue Kuehl Pederson (Prefers Republican Party) 261,585 21.78%
Cameron Whitney (Prefers Republican Party) 109,649 9.13%
Superintendent of Public Instruction - non-partisan
Chris Reykdal 454,083 40.26% - incumbent
Maia Espinoza 270,739 24%
Ron Higgins 228,238 20.23%
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler (Prefers Democratic Party) 724,555 60.09% - incumbent
Chirayu Avinash Patel (Prefers Republican Party) 337,239 27.97%
7th Congressional District
Incumbent Pramila Jayapal received 80% of the vote.
Craig Keller (Prefers Republican Party) with 8% of the vote may be on the ballot with her.
Legislative District 32, Pos. 1 - Shoreline
Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party) 14,518 64.05% - incumbent
Shirley Sutton (Prefers Democratic Party) 5,433 23.97%
Legislative District 32, Pos. 2 - Shoreline
Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,975 73.03%
Tamra Smilanich (Prefers Non Partisan Party) 3,655 15.73%
Gray Petersen (Prefers Democratic Party) 2,274 9.78%
Legislative District 46, Pos. 1 - Lake Forest Park - only two candidates in race
Gerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party) 25,982 86.3% - incumbent
Eric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party) 4,060 13.49%
Javier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party) 25,199 83.62%
Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party) 4,882 16.2%
