TeleCafe with guest Christy Goff Wednesday

Wednesday, August 5, 2020


You're Invited to Our

TELECAFE with Tricia Lovely

Wednesday, August 5, 2020  at 2pm
 
Return guest Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD, 
Registered Dietitian at Pacific Medical Centers offers an enlightening session

Brain Boost with Nutrition Tips for you!

Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD

  • What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
  • Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
  • Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
  • When: August 5th, 2:00pm
  • Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
  • Password: senior2020
