TeleCafe with guest Christy Goff Wednesday
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
You're Invited to Our
TELECAFE with Tricia Lovely
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2pm
Return guest Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD,
Registered Dietitian at Pacific Medical Centers offers an enlightening session
Brain Boost with Nutrition Tips for you!
Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: August 5th, 2:00pm
- Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
- Password: senior2020
