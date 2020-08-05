Case updates August 3, 2020
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|Washington State - cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county
Case updates August 3, 2020
United States
- cases 4,698,818 including 49,716 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 155,204 including 733 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state (still doing catch up on reporting)
- tested 1,009,486
- cases 59,379
- hospitalizations 5,779
- deaths 1,619
King county
- tested 307,450 - 3,208 tests since yesterday
- cases 15,779 - 145 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,984 - 1 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 657 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,616 - 92 tests in previous 24 hours
- cases 506 - 3 new
- hospitalizations 100
- deaths 61 - 1 additional death
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,852 - 22 new tests
- cases 49
- hospitalizations 4
- deaths 1
