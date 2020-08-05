Case updates August 3, 2020

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Washington State - cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county



United States
  • cases 4,698,818 including 49,716 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 155,204 including 733 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state (still doing catch up on reporting)
  • tested  1,009,486  
  • cases  59,379
  • hospitalizations 5,779
  • deaths 1,619
King county
  • tested 307,450 - 3,208 tests since yesterday
  • cases  15,779 - 145 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,984 - 1 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 657 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,616 - 92 tests in previous 24 hours
  • cases 506 - 3 new
  • hospitalizations 100
  • deaths 61 - 1 additional death
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,852 - 22 new tests
  • cases 49
  • hospitalizations 4
  • deaths 1



