Pacific Northwest Peace Walk for a Nuclear Free World and Racial Justice





Rev. Senji Kanaeda speaks of the need for racial justice



Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island held the ceremony on the 75th year remembrance of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan and spoke of our need for racial justice and peace.



The Peace Walk on August 6th ended the day at Green Lake.



--Photos by Karol Milner and Glen Milner





The Peace Walk was shorter than in past years due to the pandemic. The Peace Walk began in Tacoma on August 5th and will end at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 8th.