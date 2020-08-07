Pacific Northwest Peace Walk for a Nuclear Free World and Racial Justice

Friday, August 7, 2020

Some of the Peace Walkers gather in LFP


20 people were present on August 6, 2020 in Lake Forest Park at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE for the start of the day for the Pacific Northwest Peace Walk.

The theme this year is for a Nuclear Free World and Racial Justice.

Peace Walkers on Bothell Way
 
The Peace Walk was shorter than in past years due to the pandemic. The Peace Walk began in Tacoma on August 5th and will end at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 8th.

Rev. Senji Kanaeda speaks of the need for racial justice

Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island held the ceremony on the 75th year remembrance of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan and spoke of our need for racial justice and peace.

The Peace Walk on August 6th ended the day at Green Lake.

--Photos by Karol Milner and Glen Milner



Posted by DKH at 5:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  