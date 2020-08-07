Watch your driving in LFP - more deer on the road













I had stopped momentarily at the intersection when out from some bushes popped this deer no more than 10 feet from me.













It appeared to have had come from the direction of Lyon Creek watershed. We measured each other up briefly and then she trotted away from me while I fumbled for my phone.





We have lived here since 1978 and have never seen a deer this close to home.











While out for a late afternoon walk on Wednesday I came upon a doe crossing 185th at 30th Ave NE.