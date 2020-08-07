In person outdoor summer camp at North Seattle French School
Friday, August 7, 2020
IN-PERSON OUTDOOR SUMMER CAMP AT NORTH SEATTLE FRENCH SCHOOL
Age 3-6
Week 1 - Traveling to Peru - 8/17 - 8/21
Week 2 - Traveling to Egypt - 8/24 - 8/28
Hours: MORNING ONLY 8:30am. to 12:30pm
No French required
Location:
Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, Wing F
Outdoor Camp (rain or shine) - Small group (8 children maximum)
More information: click here or contact Zoe: Zoe.zitzka@northseattlefrenchschool.com
