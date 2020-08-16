Pacific Medical: keeping kids up to date with vaccinations

From Pacific Medical Centers

The American Academy of Pediatrics has estimated that roughly 40 percent of children in the United States have missed scheduled vaccinations - when you include teenagers, this can reach almost 80 percent. According to the CDC, social distancing measures have decreased accessibility for routine immunizations, leaving children at a higher risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.

Given all of the uncertainty with back-to-school routines, healthcare providers are looking to prevent further disruption in standard immunization and wellness checks, which are typically part of many kids' back-to-school routine.

To address this issue, Pacific Medical Centers just launched a Back-to-School toolkit for parents.

BACK TO BASICS TOOLKIT

For children, summer physicals and immunizations do more than satisfy school requirements. They also provide peace of mind to families, knowing normal development and preventive measures are on track. Now is the time to take care of these basic health needs, before cold and flu season is upon us.

The toolkit includes the following focus areas:

