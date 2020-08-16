Week-long blood drive in Edmonds
Sunday, August 16, 2020
When the shut down - stay at home orders came, all the usual local blood drives were canceled for fear of COVID-19.
Now Edmonds Center for the Arts is partnering with Bloodworks Northwest to host a pop-up onsite blood drive the week of August 17 - 26, 2020.
The goal is to register 252 donors. The Edmond Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds.
Schedule an appointment HERE - no walk-ups.
Any donor who registers to donate blood in August will automatically be entered to win an Apple iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Full details HERE.
To comply with coronavirus-related government restrictions and recommendations, masks (or an appropriate face covering) and appointments are now required at all Bloodworks donor sites. More information HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment