One-minute survey can help expand broadband access across Washington













The first step is for Washington residents to perform a one-minute access and speed survey found at broadband.wa.gov. COVID-19 has shown how crucial broadband access is for people who need to work, learn or access health care online.





Using the easy-to-follow instructions and a simple link, anyone can complete the speed test at home using any computer or mobile device.













The Washington State Broadband Office and state Public Works Board last week launched a comprehensive mapping initiative to identify gaps in high-speed internet service and areas of broadband infrastructure needs. This is part of the state’s effort to ensure universal broadband access in Washington by 2024.This is a first-of-its-kind survey to collect broadband access and speed data at this level of detail. The data collected will provide the foundation for achieving the state’s long-term goal to provide quality, high-speed broadband access to everyone in Washington.